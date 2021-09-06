Chelsea Deferred Signing Midfield Transfer Targets Due To These Factors: Report.

Chelsea decided not to pursue West Ham’s Declan Rice and AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni this summer for various reasons, according to a source.

Despite having both soccer stars on its want list, The Athletic’s Simon Johnson said that the English Premier League top-flight team was “nowhere near” to signing either player during the summer transfer window.

Rice’s £100 million ($138.6 million) valuation by West Ham United was simply too high for Chelsea to pay this summer, according to the source – something that purportedly made the 22-year-old upset, according to The Telegraph. Rice is rumored to be on the Blues’ radar for next season.

In the case of AS Monaco’s Tchouameni, Vayam Lahoti of Sports Illustrated’s Absolute Chelsea said that fans were hopeful that Chelsea would be able to entice him away from the Italian club, but management opted against it.

The French star is only 21 years old, but he has already piqued the club’s interest. According to Johnson, Blues management believed he would be better off developing in Ligue 1 for another season before attempting to bring him across to the Premier League.

This summer, the Stamford Bridge club was linked with a number of transfer rumors, including one involving Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, but that went through because Dortmund had already lost Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

Despite this, Chelsea was able to dramatically improve its lineup by buying Romelu Lukaku on a permanent basis from Inter Milan and loaning Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid.

After Niguez’s loan deal expires next summer, Chelsea has the option to sign him on a permanent basis.

Meanwhile, Lukaku has been a key component of Chelsea’s early season success in the English Premier League, with the club yet to lose a game.

The Belgian striker scored his first goal of the season off a cross from Reece James fifteen minutes into his second debut for Chelsea, propelling the club to a 2-0 victory over Arsenal.

Although Thomas Tuchel’s side were unable to sign Rice and Tchouameni this summer, having Lukaku and Niguez on the field enhanced their chances of winning the Premier League.