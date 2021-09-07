Chelsea Defender Unlikely To Leave Stamford Bridge With Tuchel At The Helm Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Defender Unlikely To Leave Stamford Bridge With Tuchel At The Helm

Andreas Christensen’s contract with Chelsea expires in 2022, but it appears like he may extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old Danish defender is aware of the numerous theories and discussions surrounding his future, but he wants to remain silent on the matter. However, when speaking with Ekstra Bladet, Christensen hinted that things are looking up in terms of continuing with the Blues.

“I understand there is a lot being said right now. I can’t say much more than that, but it seems excellent to me,” Christensen said.

When his current contract expires next summer, he will be a free agent. The Dane’s fortunes have changed since Thomas Tuchel took control.

The center-back didn’t get much of a chance to show off his abilities under Frank Lampard. He had fallen down the pecking order and was in a perilous position.

Tuchel’s appointment as head coach, however, changed everything. Christensen was handed a wider role under the German boss, and things appear to be coming into place for the Danish footballer, according to Goal.

“I had a really trying time under [Frank] Lampard, just before he was fired. Fortunately, things are now moving in my favor. In this world, things may move quickly. “The most essential thing is that I’ve never given up,” stated Christensen.

He is presently representing Denmark in the World Cup qualifying for 2022.

Christensen has made 19 appearances for the Blues since Tuchel took over in January. This includes a cameo appearance in Chelsea’s Champions League final versus Manchester City.

Apart from that, Tuchel has found Christensen useful in other games. So far this season, the player has participated in three Premier League games as well as the UEFA Super Cup victory over Villarreal.

Tuchel is hoping that the Danish footballer can stay at Stamford Bridge now that he has been put to good use.

“At the moment, I believe he is trusting. He is well aware that he may be of great assistance. He’s a great defender and a great guy. I have the impression that he is gaining confidence and developing a personality every week, which is a positive thing. Tuchel stated, “He has been doing terrific since day one and is getting better and better.”