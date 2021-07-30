Chelsea defender is open to joining West Ham; valuation is seen as a problem

Chelsea and West Ham United are negotiating for Kurt Zouma, but it appears that a deal is still a long way off.

The reason for this is that the Hammers’ bid is far lower than the Blues’ assessment of the Frenchman.

Since joining at Stamford Bridge in 2014, the 26-year-old is in the final two years of his contract with the Blues.

West Ham is willing to pay £20 million ($27.9 million) for Zouma, but that amount is less than Chelsea’s asking price, according to Sky Sports.

Negotiations, on the other hand, may be able to turn the tide. However, at this early stage, Zouma is said to have settled in the city and would prefer to stay there rather than be part of a possible swap deal that would take him to Spain.

This is in relation to another deal in which Chelsea has been in contact with Sevilla over Jules Kounde. That player-plus-cash trade would include Zouma.

Zouma has played in 150 games for the Blues, scoring 10 goals in the process.

He’s also won two English Premier League crowns, three FA Cups, a League Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

In January, though, his position in Thomas Tuchel’s rotation took a new turn.

Tuchel has only used the French defender 13 times in all competitions since taking over the reins, preferring to utilize Antonio Rudiger instead.

Aside from West Ham and Sevilla, Tottenham is another team where Zouma might end up.

The Tottenham Hotspurs are aiming to enhance their defense, and the center-back is someone who can help Nuno with that.

The Hammers are allegedly in negotiations with Vladimir Coufal to bolster their defensive line.

Both parties are negotiating a new deal, but little progress has been made.

Despite a strong showing in the Premier League last season, it appears the right-back from the Czech Republic was not thrilled with the initial contract offer.

The 28-year-old joined West Ham United on a three-year agreement worth £5 million ($6.98 million) from Slavia Prague in October 2020.