Chelsea could sell certain players to make room for a Bayern Munich winger, according to reports.

Chelsea FC already appears to be a dangerous force, but it appears that they are still on the lookout for new talent. Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane has been mentioned as a possible candidate.

According to Express U.K., Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is interested in signing the German soccer player. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Following his performance with the German national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein, the 25-year-profile old’s may have risen a notch. Sane’s goal was the match’s highlight, considering it was only his second competitive goal for Germany since June 2019. According to Hansi Flick, the team’s manager, it was the product of his hard work, as reported by The Athletic.

Sane, on the other hand, has struggled to demonstrate his best form since joining Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2020, according to ESPN. As a result, a change of scenery may be beneficial.

Despite having a surplus of attackers at Chelsea, Tuchel is reportedly hoping to sign the winger, according to Express. Romelu Lukaku is the most recent addition to the mix.

Tuchel, on the other hand, would have to give up some of his assets in order for Sane to join the Blues.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been mentioned as a player on Bayern Munich’s wish list.

If Hudson-Odoi isn’t available, Hakim Ziyech is another option, according to the article. He has struggled to get into Tuchel’s rotation, but a move to Der FCB could be worthwhile.

Christian Pulisic is another player who has been attempting to gain more playing time. Despite his achievements, the American soccer star might gain additional publicity if he is included in any potential Sane transfer.

Aside from the Blues, several clubs are rumoured to be interested in signing the German winger. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are among the clubs on the list, according to the publication. Only Chelsea, however, can give Sane Champions League football, which is why a move to Stamford Bridge could make sense.