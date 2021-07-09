Chelsea could lose more than one player to AC Milan, according to reports.

Several players are anticipated to depart Stamford Bridge as Thomas Tuchel attempts to put together the best possible lineup for next season.

Olivier Giroud appears to be on his way to AC Milan, but he may not be the only one.

Trevoh Chalobah appears to be the next in line, with sources claiming that West Brom Albion FC is in talks to sign the 22-year-old.

The English defender has spent the last two seasons on loan, the most recent with FC Lorient.

Chabolah has had three loan spells since joining the Blues in 2018.

Tuchel is rumored to have put Chabolah on the transfer list in order to get rid of him. As a result, a move to West Brom would make sense, however the Blues have not stated how much they want for the 22-year-old midfielder.

However, his upcoming departure will result in the departure of another Academy player from Stamford Bridge.

Given how little time he had in a Chelsea shirt to demonstrate his abilities, the move could be beneficial to him.

The departures of Chabolah and Giroud would bring the total number of players departing the Blues to seven, excluding those who left due to contract expirations.

Victor Moses, Luke McCormick, and Fikayo Tomori are among those who have left.

Chabolah spent three seasons on loan with Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town, and Lorient.

Despite those performances, it appears that his efforts were insufficient to earn him a spot on the Blues’ roster.

Chelsea has three years left on his current contract with the former England Under-21 international.

According to the most recent update from Goal, both AC Milan and Chelsea are getting closer to a deal for Giroud. With his new club, he is likely to sign a new two-year contract.

It’s no secret that Giroud has expressed his desire to leave west London. With his playing time shrinking, it was clear that the Frenchman needed to find a new squad where his skills could be put to good use.

The 34-year-old was purchased for £860,000 ($1.2 million) up front by AC Milan.

Aside from that, I Rossoneri will pay an additional £860,000 ($1.2 million) as an add-on next year.