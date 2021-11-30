Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel admits the month of December will be difficult, with Liverpool and Manchester City lurking.

Premier League leaders Chelsea have a tough ten-match schedule in December, with Liverpool and Manchester City trailing them in the standings.

Tuchel will have to employ the entire depth of his talented squad to keep Chelsea’s impressive form going with such a tough and hectic run of matches ahead of them.

Liverpool faced the same predicament as Chelsea in 2019, but came out on top after winning the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar and expanding their lead in the Premier League.

Man City are only one point behind the leaders after their 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday evening, while Jurgen Klopp’s side are a further point behind.

Both Liverpool and Man City have the necessary experience and know what it takes to compete in a lengthy, arduous title chase, and they are ready to take on Tuchel’s team this season.

“It will be difficult. The good news is that it was difficult previously,” Tuchel stated in his pre-match press conference before Chelsea’s match against Watford.

“We don’t deviate from our regimen.” We keep in close contact with the medical department and our fitness department, and we strive to anticipate the workload.

“We look at the statistics to determine who is overloaded, underloaded, chronically overloaded, acutely overloaded, and underloaded, and then we figure out what we need for the following games.” We take it one step at a time.

“If you look too far ahead in the timetable, you can see that there will be some difficult weeks ahead.”

“That’s why we concentrate on the specifics and on the next game, or possibly the next two games, when we can rely on forecasts because we have incredible support.”

If other results go Liverpool’s way, a win at Everton tomorrow night may propel the Reds to the top of the Premier League.