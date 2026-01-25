Chelsea Coach Rosenior to Discuss Mudryk Future at Right Time

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has clarified that he has not yet spoken to Mykhailo Mudryk, the suspended forward, but plans to do so when the timing is right for both the player and the club. The 25-year-old Ukrainian has not featured for Chelsea since November 2024, when he scored in a Conference League victory over Heidenheim. He has since been sidelined due to a suspension following a positive doping test.

Clarification on Training Claims

Reports earlier this week suggested that Mudryk had returned to training with the club, but these claims have been debunked. Chelsea officials have confirmed that the winger has not been present at the Cobham training ground. The false reports came shortly after Mudryk’s suspension, which was handed down following his failed drug test for meldonium, a prohibited substance. Under the FA’s anti-doping regulations, Mudryk could face up to a four-year ban from football.

Asked about his plans for engaging with the player, Rosenior explained, “I haven’t spoken to him yet. There are many things on my plate that I need to address first.” He emphasized, however, that when the right moment arrives, he would certainly reach out to Mudryk. “He’s a fantastic player, and I want to speak with him when I can have a positive impact on his career,” Rosenior added.

The new Chelsea manager stressed that the timing of such a conversation would depend on multiple factors, including coordination with the club’s board and sporting directors. “It’s about when everyone feels it’s the right time for him to be in a place where I can make a real difference,” Rosenior stated.