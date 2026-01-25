Chelsea Coach Liam Rosenior Still Living in Hotel Three Weeks into Role

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has revealed he is still living out of a hotel room almost three weeks after taking charge of the Blues on January 6. The 38-year-old, who replaced Enzo Maresca as head coach, has found himself thrust into an intense schedule that has left little time for settling in.

Rosenior, who succeeded Maresca following a turbulent period at Chelsea, has been managing through a packed fixture list. In the two weeks since his appointment, he has already faced three matches, including an FA Cup clash against Charlton just two days after his first training session. Despite his responsibilities, Rosenior admitted he has yet to find time to move into a permanent home, and is currently residing in a hotel with his coaching staff.

Hotel Life and Daily Routine

In an interview with Sky Sports, Rosenior shared insights into his current living situation, noting that he and his backroom team, including Kalifa Cisse, Justin Walker, and Ben Warner, are making do with their temporary accommodations. “I haven’t even looked at a house, I’m in a hotel!” Rosenior laughed, adding that they often order UberEats instead of relying on the hotel food.

Despite the unconventional setup, Rosenior insisted that his living arrangements are not affecting his performance as Chelsea’s manager. “I’m lucky because the job that I do is my passion,” he said, expressing that his enthusiasm for football keeps him energized and focused. “I think if you enjoy what you do, you don’t burn out. I’m still young enough to do it this way, and I’m enjoying it.”

Rosenior, who is maintaining a positive outlook despite the challenges of his early days at Stamford Bridge, remains determined to stay fully immersed in the job. As Chelsea gears up for a Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Rosenior’s dedication to his role remains unwavering, despite the hectic pace of his start.