Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has firmly rejected rumors that midfielder Cole Palmer is “homesick” and seeking a return to Manchester. The 23-year-old, who has been one of the few bright spots in a challenging season for the Blues, has faced media speculation about his future, following reports suggesting he was unsettled in London.

Rosenior Clamps Down on Tabloid Gossip

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s match against Crystal Palace, Rosenior addressed the claims head-on, dismissing them as “ridiculous.” He stressed that Palmer, who joined from Manchester City, remains a key part of Chelsea’s long-term plans. “I’ve had numerous conversations with Cole. He is very, very happy to be here and is a huge part of our plans,” Rosenior stated. “These rumors are just noise.”

The rumors first surfaced following Palmer’s recent dip in form, which Rosenior attributed to fitness issues rather than any unhappiness with his current situation. “He was frustrated in the Brentford game because of pain, not because he hates London,” Rosenior explained, clarifying that Palmer’s fitness problems were behind his recent struggles on the field.

Palmer’s Status and Chelsea’s Position

Despite his ongoing fitness challenges, Palmer remains under contract with Chelsea until 2033, leaving the club in control of his future. The rumors had suggested that Manchester United might be interested in making a move for the England international, but Rosenior’s comments have put that speculation to rest.

For Chelsea fans, particularly those in Kenya, the news offers reassurance. The “Blue Army” in Nairobi has embraced Palmer as the successor to club legend Eden Hazard, with one fan commenting, “If Palmer goes, we are finished.” With the transfer window now closed, Chelsea supporters can breathe easy, knowing that Palmer is not going anywhere and that Chelsea will continue their pursuit of success with the talented midfielder at the heart of their plans.