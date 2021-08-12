Chelsea beat Villarreal to win the Super Cup, and Kepa is the hero.

Chelsea began the new season with a European title, defeating Villarreal 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw to win the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast. Kepa Arrizabalaga was the unlikely hero.

Thomas Tuchel summoned the Spaniard late in extra-time as a replacement for the shootout after he had lost his starting spot after joining the club for a world record fee for a goalkeeper in 2018.

In a League Cup final defeat to Manchester City two years ago, Kepa famously refused to be substituted by former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

But with saves from Aissa Mandi and Raul Albiol, he repaid his manager’s faith.

“It wasn’t a spontaneous decision,” Tuchel remarked, explaining that the strategy was conceived in the FA Cup last season.

“After the first cup game against Barnsley, we discussed it with the goalkeepers.

“The data from the analytical guys and goalkeeping trainers showed me that Kepa had the best penalty saving rate. We warned the players that this might happen during knockout games. It’s amazing how Edouard (Mendy) took it in stride.

“There is evidence that Kepa is superior in this area. They’re members of a group. Edouard lacks the self-confidence to stay on the pitch. He was delighted to do it for the team and to accept this on behalf of the squad.”

The German has complained about having to manage a 42-man team during pre-season, but he may soon have even more firepower to call on, with Romelu Lukaku set to return to Stamford Bridge for a club record fee of?97 million ($135 million) later this week.

Tuchel’s wealth of resources, on the other hand, was evident from the start.

After a late return to pre-season training, Euro 2020 finalists Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, and Jorginho all had to settle for a bench spot, but Chelsea still had far too much for the Europa League winners in the first half hour.

Hakim Ziyech had a bittersweet evening, scoring the game’s first goal after extending his excellent pre-season form into competitive action.

Marcos Alonso found Kai Havertz down the right flank, and Ziyech swept home the German’s low cross.

However, a shoulder ailment prompted the Moroccan to leave the game before halftime in a sling.

Villarreal’s Europa League final triumph over Manchester United stands in stark contrast to Chelsea’s tally of 20 titles in the nearly 20 years since Roman Abramovich’s ownership altered the club. Brief News from Washington Newsday.