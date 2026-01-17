Chelsea, Arsenal Step Up Chase For Rennes Defender Jacquet

Chelsea and Arsenal have both intensified their efforts to secure the signature of Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, as the January 2026 transfer window begins to gather pace and competition for the 20-year-old continues to grow across Europe. While a winter move remains unlikely, the renewed activity has sharpened expectations of a major summer battle for one of Ligue 1’s most highly rated young defenders.

Jacquet’s rapid rise at Rennes has not gone unnoticed. The academy graduate has emerged as a first-choice centre-half this season, missing only one league match due to suspension, and has attracted attention from a long list of elite clubs. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all tracking his situation closely, with Rennes prepared to allow interest to build rather than sanction a January departure.

Premier League rivals circle as Rennes hold firm

Rennes are understood to be relaxed about the timing of any potential transfer and are content to let a bidding war develop ahead of the summer window. Reports indicate the French club have no intention of approving a January sale, a stance that could drive Jacquet’s valuation higher as more suitors enter the race.

Arsenal were among the first clubs to make their admiration clear. The North London side, under manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta, have followed Jacquet since last year and reportedly view him as a possible long-term successor to Ben White, who could be available this summer. Despite already possessing an array of defensive options — including William Saliba, Gabriel, Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber — Arsenal are weighing future squad balance carefully.

One potential obstacle for Arsenal is convincing Jacquet that regular first-team football would be available. With competition for places already fierce, sources suggest assurances over playing time and development will be central to any successful approach.

Chelsea adjust strategy under new leadership

Chelsea, meanwhile, have shifted their transfer priorities following the appointment of head coach Liam Rosenior, who took charge last week. Initially planning to address defensive reinforcements in the summer, the club has now elevated the search for a centre-back to an immediate concern.

The change follows a difficult previous window under former manager Enzo Maresca, who publicly expressed frustration after Chelsea failed to recruit defensive cover following Levi Colwill’s serious ACL injury. Determined not to repeat that scenario, Chelsea’s recruitment team has accelerated talks in recent weeks.

According to reports, Chelsea are targeting ball-playing centre-backs suited to Rosenior’s possession-based system. Jacquet and Como defender Jacobo Ramón have emerged as leading candidates, although Ramón’s situation is complicated by Real Madrid sell-on and buy-back clauses. Jacquet, despite recently signing a new Rennes contract and rejecting an Arsenal move last summer — a decision confirmed by Ligue 1 journalist Santi Aouna — is viewed as a more attainable option.

Transfer insider Simon Phillips has reported that Chelsea have held multiple discussions with Jacquet’s representatives since Christmas, underlining the seriousness of their interest.

On the pitch, Jacquet’s appeal is clear. His composure, durability and reading of the game have drawn praise, with scout Ben Mattinson describing him as a “Rolls Royce” defender and tipping him as one of world football’s next most coveted players in his position.

Chelsea’s urgency is also shaped by wider squad planning. Defensive depth is stretched, and the club is simultaneously considering adding a midfielder and a versatile attacker later in 2026. Outgoings are expected, with Tyrique George and Filip Jorgensen linked with exits, while Facundo Buonanotte has already joined Leeds United on loan. Rosenior has indicated he could still bring in “one or two” players before the end of January.

Despite the heightened activity, January remains a notoriously difficult window for marquee deals. Manchester City’s struggles to land Marc Guehi have highlighted the challenges of mid-season negotiations at the top end of the market. As a result, both Chelsea and Arsenal may be positioning themselves more aggressively for a summer move.

For Jacquet, the months ahead will be decisive. Balancing the attraction of the Premier League against the guarantee of regular football at Rennes will shape his next step. Whether a transfer materializes now or is delayed until summer, his future is set to be one of the most closely watched defensive storylines in European football.