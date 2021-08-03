Chelsea are reportedly set to pursue Inter striker Romelu Lukaku after failing to sign Erling Haaland.

Except for Chelsea, the transfer season is nearly closed, and several English Premier League clubs have already made moves to obtain their preferred players.

Chelsea were supposed to be the frontrunners for a move of Erling Haaland this summer, but the Norwegian himself opted to put the speculations to rest by tweeting that he’ll be remaining with his “day ones.”

As a result, the club is on the lookout for a successor for Haaland, and has identified Inter’s Romelu Lukaku as a possible transfer target.

According to Vayam Lahoti of Absolute Chelsea, the club has pursued Lukaku as a result of their displeasure with their inability to complete a deal for the Borussia Dortmund striker.

Chelsea is said to have set aside roughly €130 million ($154.3 million) in transfer fees for a top striker who will help them challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Lukaku had a solid season with Inter, but Chelsea’s eagerness to bring him back to Stamford Bridge shows that the club is desperate to improve its attacking group.

The Blues have been exploring everywhere for a top transfer target thus late into the summer transfer season, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

Chelsea is reportedly willing to sell Marcos Alonso to Inter in exchange for Lukaku, according to Goal.

Stamford Bridge believes that by taking advantage of Inter’s financial woes, they may persuade them to sell Lukaku.

Lukaku has already handed a major blow to his previous club by announcing his intention to stay in Italy early in the transfer season.

“I’m staying,” says the narrator. I’ve already spoken with the man who usually takes over as our new manager. Perhaps I shouldn’t say it just yet. It was a fairly upbeat discussion. There’s also the prospect of having to do it all over again (winning the league). Lukaku stated, “I feel well with Inter.”

Chelsea will have to think outside the box this time if they want to sign Lukaku or another big transfer target, as most teams are happy with their squads as they prepare for the start of their respective leagues.