Chelsea are reportedly hoping to sign Gerard Moreno this summer.

What the newspapers are saying

If Chelsea is unable to sign Erling Haaland this summer, they appear to have a backup plan. According to Fichajes of the Mirror, if the Blues fail to get the Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker, they will instead sign Gerard Moreno. The Villarreal striker, 29, may be snapped up for a fraction of the price of Haaland, with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly a big fan of the Spain international.

Wolves and West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Burnley defender James Tarkowski, according to the Telegraph. The England international, who is 28 years old, is approaching the end of his contract at Turf Moor. According to the Mail, the Hammers have decided against making a move for Tarkowski, who has also piqued Leicester’s interest.

With his performance for Scotland in their 0-0 tie with England, Billy Gilmour appeared to make a lasting impression on Norwich. According to the Mail, the new Premier League club wants to loan the 20-year-old, who has made 21 appearances for Chelsea, to Carrow Road for a season. After testing positive for Covid-19, the midfielder played well against England before missing Scotland’s match against Croatia.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Bayern Munich is certain that Kingsley Coman will remain with the club. According to The Sun, which refers to Sport 1 writer Florian Plettenberg, members of the France winger’s family and his agent are lobbying for a move to England this summer. Manchester United are reportedly considering the 25-year-old as a backup option if they are unable to sign Jadon Sancho.

Players to keep an eye on on social media

Emiliano Marcondes: According to the Mail, Championship clubs Barnsley and Nottingham Forest are interested in signing the 26-year-old Danish midfielder from Brentford.

Kylian Mbappe, the 22-year-old France striker, has asked to leave Paris St Germain, where his contract ends next summer, according to Marca.