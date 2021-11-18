Chelsea are planning a move for Leicester City’s defender, according to reports.

With reports that Antonio Rudiger may leave Stamford Bridge, Chelsea is making sure they don’t end up with a depleted defensive rotation.

The Blues are not taking any chances and have reportedly resumed their pursuit of Leicester City’s Welsey Fofana.

Chelsea are considering the 20-year-old center-back as a possible replacement for Rudiger, who has yet to commit to a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Fofana was a target for the Blues last season, but his promising debut for the Foxes was cut short due to injury.

However, given the current happenings surrounding Rudiger, the Blues must act quickly to sign Fofana, since they may face competition.

According to the Mirror, Fofana is close to returning to action after sustaining a fractured fibula and ankle ligament injury in a pre-season match against Villarreal.

The amount that the Blues may be required to pay is likely to be substantial.

The Foxes may command a sum in excess of £80 million ($108 million) after purchasing him from Saint Etienne for £30 million ($40 million).

Leicester City has a contract with Fofana until 2025.

It’s also worth noting that there’s still a chance Rudiger will stay at Stamford Bridge.

That, however, may be contingent on how much money interested teams like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid are ready to spend.