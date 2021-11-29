Chelsea are held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United, while Man City finish second.

Premier League leaders Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United at home on Sunday, while Manchester City moved to within a point of the league leaders after a 2-1 win over West Ham in whirling snow.

Jorginho’s penalty earned a point for the Blues, making up for the error that allowed Jadon Sancho to put the visitors ahead at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho’s sloppy control allowed Sancho to score early in the second half, putting Chelsea down.

After Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Thiago Silva, Jorginho made atonement by scoring from the penalty spot.

Following the resignation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United achieved an outstanding success under former midfielder Michael Carrick, who stepped in as interim manager. In the next days, United are expected to appoint former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the conclusion of the season.

Not that Carrick, who made the daring choice to sit Cristiano Ronaldo, was overjoyed with the result.

Carrick told Sky Sports that he was “disappointed.” “It’s disheartening to be in ahead in a game like this and have it taken away.”

“I don’t think it was a penalty at all,” he added.

I’m not getting carried away, but I think we did a good job defending. I can’t say enough good things about the lads.” “I am really thrilled,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel remarked. I noticed a significant amount of effort. We put a lot of strain on ourselves, and we were brave and gutsy.” Liverpool thrashed Southampton 4-0 on Saturday to close the gap on Chelsea to one point.

City, on the other hand, kept their title hopes alive with a win over the high-flying Hammers at home.

Shortly after the half-hour mark, City seized the lead when a Riyad Mahrez cross into the box was deflected into the path of Ilkay Gundogan, before Fernandinho made it 2-0 late on.

Manuel Lanzini pulled a goal back late into stoppage time, but it wasn’t enough to save David Moyes’ side from a second straight defeat.

“We have an amazing groundskeeper — thanks to them, we were able to play,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola told the BBC, alluding to the icy conditions in the city.

“It could have been three or four chances we created.” The players we have on the field… the ones who came here were outstanding. They’re all there. We’ll never forget who we were up against. They’ve got it all.” Even in his mid-30s, Leicester’s Jamie Vardy reminded Claudio Ranieri of his enduring quality, scoring twice in a snowy King Power Stadium. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.