Chelsea and Newcastle are willing to take a chance on a Real Madrid flop.

Eden Hazard has not lived up to expectations, and his departure from Camp Nou appears to be on the cards.

Despite his lackluster performances, the 30-year-old midfielder’s skills continue to be in high demand.

Chelsea and Newcastle United are among the clubs keeping an eye on the Belgian forward, according to ESPN’s James Olley.

Despite the lack of details about the level of interest, it’s vital to realize that Hazard will have options come January.

Hazard has failed to integrate into Carlo Ancelotti’s system despite his proven track record.

Hazard was put on the bench in last week’s El Classico win against Barcelona, one of countless annoyances he has had since joining Chelsea from Chelesea in 2019.

Hazard, in the perspective of detractors, is simply a player who might thrive with a different coach.

Hazard has received acclaim for his efforts, but he is rarely given the opportunity to completely demonstrate his abilities on the field.

Hazard has only started 25 La Liga games for Los Blancos. In total, he has only five goals in 52 games across all competitions.

Hazard’s injury did not help matters either. Prior to his arrival in Spain, he fought to get back into form.

It’s also worth remembering that Real Madrid needs to clear financial space in order to compete for another prized player next summer, with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Kylian Germain’s Mbappe.

Hazard is still under contract for a three-year deal worth £124 million ($170 million) and was reported in a May story by The Athletic as saying that he wanted to stay at Camp Nou.

Real Madrid’s best hope right now is to reclaim around £42 million ($58 million) from a potential Hazard trade.

A return to Stamford Bridge could make sense, but Newcastle United will undoubtedly be a tough opponent.

The Magpies have a new management team in place, and they will have finances to spend come the January transfer window.