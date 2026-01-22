Chelsea and Manchester United Book Historic Women’s League Cup Final Spot

The Women’s League Cup will see a thrilling final between Chelsea and Manchester United, after both teams triumphed by a narrow margin in their semi-finals on January 21, 2026. The two sides will now meet on March 15 at Bristol’s Ashton Gate for a highly anticipated showdown, as Chelsea seeks a fourth title while United makes its first-ever appearance in the final.

Chelsea Stun Manchester City, United Defeats Arsenal

Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City at Joie Stadium was a masterclass in resilience, as the Blues held off a relentless City attack to win 1-0. The match was a tactical battle, with City dominating early possession but failing to convert their chances. Chelsea, however, struck just before the break, when Wieke Kaptein headed in a cross from Sandy Baltimore after a scramble from multiple corners. The goal came after City’s Vivianne Miedema had rattled the post moments earlier, a missed opportunity that haunted the hosts throughout the second half.

Despite City’s continued pressure in the second half, including hitting the woodwork again and forcing a spectacular save from Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, they could not find an equalizer. Chelsea’s defensive discipline, led by captain Millie Bright, ensured the slender lead remained intact, securing the Blues’ seventh consecutive League Cup final appearance.

On the other side of the bracket, Manchester United triumphed 1-0 against Arsenal in a tense encounter at Boreham Wood. United’s first-ever appearance in a League Cup final was sealed by a brilliant piece of opportunistic play. Just before halftime, Arsenal’s Anneke Borbe mishandled a pass, and United’s Ellen Wangerheim intercepted it, setting up Elisabeth Terland to calmly slot the ball home. The goal was a significant moment in United’s history, putting them on the cusp of lifting their first League Cup trophy.

Arsenal, the most successful club in the competition’s history with seven titles, suffered a further blow early in the second half when Olivia Smith was shown a second yellow card, reducing them to 10 players. Despite continued efforts to break down United’s defense, including a crucial save by goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce to deny Mariona Caldentey, Arsenal could not find an equalizer.

United captain Maya Le Tissier expressed her excitement for the upcoming final: “It’s a great opportunity for us. We want to be challenging in every competition,” she said. United’s defense, led by Tullis-Joyce, was the backbone of their victory, allowing them to keep their hopes alive in the competition for the first time in club history.

The stage is now set for what promises to be an unforgettable League Cup final in March. Chelsea, the reigning champions and clear favorites on paper, will face a determined United side, hungry to make history. Both teams face important league matches before the final, with Chelsea set to play Arsenal in a London derby and United looking to maintain momentum in the Women’s Super League. Meanwhile, the timing of the final clashes with the AFC Women’s Asia Cup, which could see key players like Chelsea’s Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter, as well as United’s Hinata Miyazawa, miss the match due to international commitments.

The 2026 Women’s League Cup final is shaping up to be a dramatic and highly anticipated clash, with fans eagerly awaiting the March 15 encounter to see which side will lift the coveted trophy.