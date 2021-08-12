Chelsea Agrees To Sell Prolific Striker To AS Roma Ahead Of Romelu Lukaku’s Arrival.

Chelsea is eager to shake things up at Stamford Bridge, having reached an agreement with AS Roma that will see Tammy Abraham’s stint with the club come to an end.

The summer transfer window did not go well for the regular English Premier League championship challengers, with key players such as Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud departing for Serie A mainstays AC Milan.

The most upsetting aspect for Chelsea fans is how they were touted as the frontrunners to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Early in the transfer season, it was believed that they were close to completing a deal for the England-born Norwegian, but when he tweeted that he was staying with his boyhood club, everyone knew the deal had fallen through.

Chelsea, to their credit, moved fast and aggressively in the weeks following to put together a deal to bring Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge.

The Lukaku deal is widely seen as the main reason why Abraham is expected to be sold.

Chelsea approved AS Roma’s transfer bid of roughly €40 million ($47 million), but despite discussions with AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho, the player has yet to agree on personal terms, which include the player’s weekly salaries and bonuses.

Chelsea also has a buy-back option in the contract, which they can use at any time if they want him back for a set sum.

It’s a win-win situation for both Chelsea and Abraham, since it demonstrates that the Blues still believe in him, but even if they don’t, he already has a prominent role with AS Roma, with Edin Dzeko set to join Inter as Lukaku’s replacement.

Though Abraham failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge this time, he could be back in the Chelsea shirt in the near future.