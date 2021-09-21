Chatri Sityodtong of the ONE Championship has earned a brown belt in BJJ.

Chatri Sityodtong has reached another milestone in his martial arts career.

The ONE Championship chairman and CEO achieved his brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) on September 18 and hailed it as “irreplaceable.”

The Thai-Japanese businessman, who is now one step closer to earning his BJJ black belt, said it hasn’t always been simple. Passion and dedication, on the other hand, he says, go a long way.

“I’ve spent at least 2,400 hours on the mats, based on my calculations” (if not more). Sityodtong commented on Facebook, “It’s been a hard trip with many ups and downs (and injuries), but I wouldn’t change a thing.”

“I’ve been turned down more times than I can count. More often than I’d like to admit, I’ve returned home dejected. More times than I can remember, I’ve wanted to give up. Although I am not the most proficient jiu-jitsu student, my devotion to the gentle art is unwavering.”

Sityodtong obtained his brown belt from the Renzo Gracie Academy, where he trains at Evolve MMA.

As the saying goes, “a picture is worth a thousand words.” As BJJ master Alex Silva wrapped the belt around his ONE Championship-branded gi, Sityodtong was clearly overcome with emotion.

During his time in New York City, he began training in BJJ at the Renzo Gracie Academy in 2005. He received his blue belt two years later, right before relocating to Singapore.

For the next ten years, the Black Belt Hall of Famer experimented with no-gi grappling in order to obtain a deeper grasp of the sport.

He re-embarked on a goal to master the craft in 2018, donning the gi once more.

Sityodtong’s dedication paid off in 2019, when Evolve BJJ coach Leandro “Brodinho” Issa promoted him to purple belt.

It’s never simple to balance job and training, but what’s even more astounding is that he’s done it while putting on back-to-back world-class events at ONE Championship.

Sityodtong admitted that he would not have accomplished the accomplishment if it hadn’t been for individuals who had a significant impact on his training.

Rafael Lima, Teco Shinzato, Alex Silva, Issa, Almiro Barros, Gamal Hassan El Amin, Valdir Rodrigues, Eduardo Novaes, Guli Kozama, Rodrigo Marello, Thales Nakassu, and Martin Hartono are among his lecturers.

“I would not be here today if it weren’t for each of you,” he remarked.

"I would not be here today if it weren't for each of you," he remarked.

"Each of you contributed a bit of your game to me.