Charlie Telfer Celebrates 100th Appearance for Airdrie

Airdrie midfielder Charlie Telfer has reached a significant milestone in his career, marking 100 appearances for the club. The 30-year-old was honored for his achievement after his appearance in a 1-1 draw at Ayr United in the Scottish Championship on January 10. The match marked his century of appearances for the Monklands club.

Milestone Celebration

Before Airdrie’s dramatic Scottish Cup fourth-round clash against Arbroath on January 13, where they triumphed 4-2 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw, Telfer was presented with a special commemorative shirt. The moment took place pitchside, with club director Gordon Watson handing over the shirt to acknowledge Telfer’s valuable contribution to the team.

Throughout his time at Airdrie, Telfer has been instrumental in some key moments for the club, including lifting the SPFL Trust Trophy in 2024 and securing promotion to the Championship under manager Rhys McCabe. Notably, his involvement helped the team clinch victory in the 2023 play-offs after a nerve-wracking penalty win over Hamilton Accies.

Reflecting on his journey, Telfer expressed his deep attachment to the club, stating, “This will definitely be the team I play for the longest in my career. I’ve had some amazing experiences here and really enjoyed my football.” He also highlighted the importance of returning to Airdrie after a brief departure, saying, “Coming back now, I want to contribute as much as I can, both on and off the pitch, especially with the experience I’ve gained over the years.” Telfer was also recognized as the club’s Player of the Year at the 2023/24 awards night, underlining his vital role in the squad.