Charlie Owens, a midfielder for QPR, has signed a one-year contract.

The 23-year-old has been at the club for four years and has signed a new contract that will keep him there until next summer.

The midfielder, who has been dealing with knee issues for the past two seasons, praised the team for staying with him.

“To sign this new deal is quite pleasing,” Owens said on the club’s website.

“I spent the entirety of my previous contract in the gym, so I am extremely grateful to the club, (director of football) Les Ferdinand, and the gaffer for giving me more opportunity to demonstrate my abilities.”