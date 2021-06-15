Charlie Mulgrew, according to Tam Courts, will bring leadership to Dundee United.

After making Charlie Mulgrew his first signing, Dundee United manager Tam Courts has backed the former Celtic defender to bring a winning mentality to his Tannadice squad. After agreeing to return to Tayside, the former Hoops, Aberdeen, and Scotland centre-back has signed a two-year contract.

The 35-year-old spent six months on loan with United when he was still a teenager, looking to prove he was ready for first-team action at Parkhead. Mulgrew has since gone on to make 500 appearances in his career, including 44 for Scotland, while also winning five Scottish league titles and two Scottish Cups with Celtic. Mulgrew’s wealth of experience – which includes five years in the English Football League with Blackburn, Fleetwood, and Wigan – is exactly what the new Terrors boss needs as he looks to restore United to the Scottish Premiership’s upper reaches, according to Courts. “I’m excited to have a player of Charlie’s winning pedigree available to me for the next two years,” said Courts.