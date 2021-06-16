Charlie Edinburgh is hoping that the Christian Eriksen event would result in legislation mandating the use of defibrillators.

Charlie Edinburgh stated that watching Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapse at Euro 2020 brought back “horrific” memories, but he is optimistic that Justin’s Law will be passed thanks to the critical usage of a defibrillator.

On Saturday, the former Tottenham midfielder suffered a heart arrest and had to be resuscitated on the pitch during his country’s opening match against Finland.

Eriksen is still in the hospital, but he updated his Instagram profile on Tuesday, stating, “I feel OK.”

Ex-Spurs defender Justin Edinburgh died two years ago this month after suffering a heart arrest while working out at a gym in Chelmsford. He did not survive due to the lack of a defibrillator on the premises.

His son Charlie established the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation to carry on his father’s legacy, with one of the foundation’s purposes being to advocate for Justin’s Law, which requires all health and sporting facilities in the UK to have a defibrillator.

“I was watching it live with my mother at the time, and it was horrible, to be honest,” he told the PA news agency. It resurrected a lot of negative feelings and emotions. We sat there in tears, praying that he would be okay.

“Obviously, the primary reason Christian is still alive and will be able to tell his tale is because a defibrillator was available and they used it as quickly as they could, so it emphasizes the work we’re doing and why we’re advocating for Justin’s Law,” said the group.

Since the inception of the JE3 Foundation in the summer of 2019, nine defibrillators have been provided to sporting facilities, including non-league clubs Billericay and AFC Rushden & Diamonds, which Edinburgh handled.

While defibrillators are expected at key stadiums for Euro 2020 and the Premier League, they are not widely available further down the football pyramid, especially at a cost of between £750 and £1,300.

More than 70 sports teams, schools, and community organizations have begun fundraising initiatives to assist Eriksen afford a defibrillator since he required emergency treatment on Saturday.

