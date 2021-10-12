Chargers, Titans, and Lions are among the NFL Week 6 Predictions 2021’s upset picks and straight up winners.

In Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, there are a few strong contenders for upsets. Three of the first-place clubs are considered underdogs. A road favorite appears in more than half of games featuring a true home club.

Here are FanDuel Sportsbook’s best Week 6 upset picks, along with betting odds.

Cincinnati Bengals (+138) vs. Detroit Lions

Detroit, the NFC’s only winless club, has come within seconds of winning its first game on several occasions. Perhaps the Lions will finally get over the hump when they face a Bengals squad that continues to play in nail-biters on Sunday.

In Week 5, the Lions lost a heartbreaker against the Vikings after taking a one-point lead with 37 seconds left and losing on a last-second field goal. Detroit has actually lost two games on field goals as time expired, both by a score of 19-17.

Cincinnati has won two games in overtime and two games decided by three points. In regulation, the Bengals have failed to score more than 24 points. Joe Burrow has thrown six interceptions in his last four games, indicating that he is prone to making mistakes. As road favorites, it’s still difficult to believe in the Bengals.

Baltimore Ravens (+144) at Los Angeles Chargers

Following an amazing 47-42 win against Cleveland, Los Angeles appears to be a legitimate Super Bowl candidate. The Chargers have a good chance to win in Baltimore against a Ravens squad that has previously narrowly avoided a number of upsets.

Through five weeks, Justin Herbert may be the NFL MVP. In terms of passing yards, touchdowns, and QBR, the second-year quarterback is in the top five. With four touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 5, Herbert made up for a disappointing defensive performance in Week 5. Despite facing three of the league’s most potent offenses, Los Angeles had not given up more than 24 points in a game prior to Week 5.

The Chargers’ only loss came against the 4-1 Cowboys on a last-second 56-yard field goal. On the road, Los Angeles has already shocked Kansas City. To upset the visiting Colts Monday night, Baltimore needed a fourth-quarterback comeback and overtime. The Ravens are coming off a game where they held off the Lions with a game-winning field goal.

Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans (+194)

Buffalo is the hottest team in the AFC. The Bills have won four straight games by a combined score of at least 18 points, including a big triumph in Kansas City. The club is vulnerable to a letdown in Tennessee since they are riding high.

The Bills are in complete control. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.