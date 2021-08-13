Character Development of Roman Reigns: Why Do Wrestling Fans Prefer Heels?

People are presented with two types of personas in the world of professional wrestling: heels and babyfaces.

Daniel Bryan’s win of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship over Randy Orton and Batista at WrestleMania XXX in 2014 is the best example of a terrific face-versus-heel storyline in recent memory.

It’s a basic narrative, but when told well, it’s really captivating.

Let’s take a look at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is the company’s top heel.

Reigns began his singles career as a face, but he failed badly because the gimmick became boring and didn’t fit the character of someone as physically imposing as Reigns.

When he returned during the Thunderdome era, though, “The Tribal Chief” was finally embraced by the wrestling public, and his heel work was even celebrated.

WWE is known for requiring performers to follow a strict script, which often comes out as inauthentic because the terminology they employ does not fit their wrestling style, much like Reigns’ initial singles run, which was encapsulated by this one, awful remark.

In an interview with Jimmy Traina on the Sports Illustrated Media podcast, Reigns discussed the rare opportunity he has to go off-script.

“There was a time in my career when I would either read a screenplay or try to make as many changes to a script as possible. I haven’t been penned in a long time, especially since I returned from my brief absence during the start of the pandemic following SummerSlam. I say whatever I want. I say what I’m thinking, and it’s my words if they come out of my mouth. It’s something I came up with. “I provide it, and that’s why it’s been the way it’s been because it’s been mine,” the WWE Universal Champion explained.

Being empowered to generate his own promos allowed “The Head of the Table” to connect with the audience more and give the impression that he means everything he says.

Since most modern wrestling crowds have grown tired of the family-friendly face characters, heels may have an easier time than faces. However, it might be challenging at times (see: Retribution).

It’s difficult not to root for the villain when heels like Reigns can make their words sound cool and plausible.

At this month’s Summerslam, Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against John Cena, who made a surprise return to the business last year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.