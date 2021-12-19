Changes to Anthony Gordon surface as Everton make a set-piece claim.

On Thursday evening, a number of youthful Everton youngsters caught the eye as the Blues battled to a 1-1 draw away at Chelsea.

Due to injury and illness, Rafa Benitez named Ellis Simms, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Anthony Gordon as a makeshift starting lineup for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

All of the Blues’ players stood up to be counted, with Branthwaite and Gordon finally combining for the centre-back to earn the Blues an improbable point.

Just four minutes after Mason Mount had given the hosts the lead, he got on the end of his teammate’s magnificent whipped free kick at the back post to smash his effort past Edouard Mendy.

On our most recent Royal Blue Podcast, the youth were a hot topic.

Dave Prentice and Gav Buckland joined Phil Kirkbride to examine why the academy graduates may have paid more attention to Benitez’s instructions than their teammates.

The panel also delved deeper into Gordon’s performance, covering the significant physical and psychological factors that contributed to his excellent showing at Stamford Bridge.

Were the kids, more than perhaps more experienced players, following his rigorous rules to the letter?

I’m not sure if that’s how I’m thinking about it, or if that’s just how I’m thinking about it.

Many people would agree that the younger players are more pliable and eager to listen to what Rafa Benitez has to say.

However, if you watch Jarrad Branthwaite perform, you’ll notice that he doesn’t seem to be playing to anyone’s tune except his own!

Well, I loved his goal comment, when he said he’d got a few of those in training.

Clearly, these issues had been planned ahead of time.

It makes a huge difference in the way the team sets up and defends if the centre-back is left-footed.

We said after Palace that Keane was focusing too much on Godfrey, but after the first 10 minutes or so on Thursday, you never got that feeling.

Godfrey accelerated a couple times, but Branthwaite was unlucky in that he was clattered as he ran out.

Anthony Gordon was fantastic.