Changes in James Rodriguez’s relationship are seen as dangerous. Everton is in limbo as a result of Rafa Benitez’s decision.

James Rodriguez has now played for Everton for a complete calendar year.

It’s unclear how much longer this will go on. Some doubted that the playmaker would ever reach this point earlier in the summer.

On September 7, 2020, the Colombian international signed a contract that Blues fans could not have dreamed in their wildest imaginations just a few months before.

The anticipation was evident among the audience. This wasn’t just any new signing; this was a genuine world superstar with a massive profile coming to Goodison Park.

In that respect, it was perhaps the club’s largest transfer ever, and fans were eager to see how it would effect the club in the future.

When Rodriguez was confirmed as an Everton player this time last year, he said all the right things.

“I’m really, really delighted to be here at this fantastic club, a club with so much history, and here with a management that knows me pretty well,” he told evertontv.

“I’m excited to accomplish great things here – and to win things, which is everyone’s goal.

“I’ve come here to attempt to develop, to improve.” I’ve also come here to assist the squad in winning and to play good, entertaining football.”

Fast forward to now, and the connection between Rodriguez, the club, and some elements of the fanbase is very different.

As the anniversary of the Colombian’s arrival on Merseyside approached, uncertainties remained about his immediate future at Goodison Park, despite claims of interest from Istanbul Basaksehir, with James ready to resume his training at Finch Farm.

Last season, the team produced an often-mediocre form of play that ultimately resulted to a disappointing tenth place finish in the league, far from the trophy-winning attacking brand of football Rodriguez predicted.

Furthermore, Carlo Ancelotti’s departure at the start of the summer removed one of the main reasons why the playmaker chose Everton over Real Madrid in the first place.

Rafa Benitez was brought in to replace the Italian, someone who had previously worked with Rodriguez – and who swiftly made it obvious to the.