‘Change the Game,’ says Halima Aden, a model who has reinvented modest fashion.

Halima Aden, the first supermodel to wear a headscarf and pose in a burkini, has walked away from lucrative modeling contracts to pursue a career in modest fashion design, which she believes lacks “basic human respect.”

It was a matter of sustaining her self-worth and well-being in a fast-paced sector that gradually clashed with her Muslim principles for the Somali-American who was born in a Kenyan refugee camp.

“This motto – ‘don’t change yourself, alter the game’ – has gotten me through so much in life since I was a little girl,” she told AFP in an interview in Istanbul.

“That is exactly what I did when I made the decision to quit,” she explained. “As a result, I am quite proud.”

Fashionistas and Muslim influencers who had admired Aden’s trailblazing career were taken aback when she left in November.

Aden, who turns 24 on Sunday, made history in 2016 when she became the first candidate in a US state beauty pageant to wear a headscarf and a burkini — a full-body swimsuit whose emergence has sparked controversy on certain European beaches.

When her celebrity grew in 2019, she posed in them again for Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue.

Aden, on the other hand, felt increasingly hemmed in – sometimes literally.

“I was always given a box, a quiet space to change in,” she explained, “but I was often the only one granted the privacy.”

She added, “I got to observe my fellow young women having to strip and change in front of media people, cooks and crew, designers and assistants.”

“It was quite disturbing to me,” she said. “I couldn’t work in an industry where basic human dignity isn’t respected.”

When Aden announced her decision to stop doing photo sessions and catwalks last year, she sounded emancipated. Instead, she is pursuing a career as a designer.

“Wow, this is the greatest RELIEF I’ve felt since I began in 2016.” Keeping that in was like putting poison in your body!” she wrote on Instagram.

Some businesses caricatured and turned her traditions, which were strikingly different from those of most other supermodels, into a gimmick, she felt.

In a 2017 campaign, American Eagle replaced her headscarf with a pair of jeans on her head.

“But… isn’t this even my style?” She expressed her displeasure on Instagram at the time.

“I came to the point where I couldn’t recognize my hijab in the manner I used to,” Aden told AFP.

Aden appeared to be much more at ease. Brief News from Washington Newsday.