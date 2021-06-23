Champions Man City begin their new season at Tottenham Hotspur, but will they face Harry Kane?

Following the release of the 2021-22 season’s schedule, Premier League champions Manchester City will begin their title defense against Tottenham Hotspur.

City are one of the clubs associated with Tottenham striker Harry Kane, raising the intriguing prospect of the England captain facing the north London club on the opening weekend.

Last season, Pep Guardiola’s side won the league by 12 points over Manchester United, who open their campaign against old rivals Leeds at Old Trafford.

On the same weekend, new boys Brentford kick off their return to the Premier League for the first time in 75 years with a London derby at home against Arsenal, while Sky Bet Championship winners Norwich host Liverpool in their return to the top level.

Champions League champions Chelsea will host Crystal Palace, who are without a manager, at Stamford Bridge, while Everton will visit Southampton, and Leicester will face Wolves at the King Power Stadium in an early battle for midlands bragging rights.

In the other matchday-one matchups, Watford, the third promoted side, hosts Aston Villa at Vicarage Road, Brighton travels to Burnley, and West Ham travels to Newcastle.

The Premier League season comes to a close on May 22 with Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea all playing at home — against Villa, Wolves, and Watford, respectively – and Manchester United closing at Crystal Palace.

Brentford will face Leeds on the last day, with the belief that it will not be critical to their survival chances, while Arsenal will face Everton.

Tottenham are at Norwich, Leicester are at Southampton, Brighton host West Ham to the Amex Stadium, and Newcastle are at Burnley this weekend.

There are a number of early encounters between the ‘big six,’ who were all engaged in the Super League debacle, with Manchester City hosting Chelsea on September 25 in a rematch of the Champions League final.

On matchday six, Arsenal will face Spurs in the first north London derby of the season. The second conflict between them. (This is a brief piece.)