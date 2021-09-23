Chad’s Foreign Minister Issues a Warning Against Russian Interference.

On Thursday, Chad’s foreign minister issued a warning against outside involvement, citing Russian paramilitaries working in neighboring nations.

When asked about Russia’s Wagner Group, Cherif Mahamat Zene remarked, “foreign involvement, wherever it comes from, poses a very significant challenge for the safety and security of my nation.”

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, he told AFP and Africa Confidential that “every precaution” will be taken “to secure” Chad’s safety.

“There are Russian mercenaries in Libya, and there are also Russian mercenaries in the Central African Republic,” he stated.

Zene said that the private security firm Wagner Group had trained the rebels who killed former president Idriss Deby Itno in April.

“We have grounds to be concerned about the existence of these mercenaries,” he added, adding that Chad had no proof the mercenaries were present.

In recent years, Russian paramilitaries, private-security instructors, and firms have increased in influence in Africa, particularly in the conflict-torn Central African Republic (CAR), where the UN has accused Wagner contractors of human rights violations.

Zene claimed that the Russians “definitely backed” an attack on Chad near the Central African border on May 30.

“We have all the evidence of these Russians being present with the Central African military, and that alarms us,” the minister continued, adding that Chad has discovered telephone conversations between Wagner units in CAR and Libya.

Moscow acknowledges sending “instructors” to CAR, but claims they are not involved in the battle. There are no paramilitaries in Libya, according to Moscow.

Following allegations that Mali’s army-dominated administration was close to employing 1,000 of the paramilitaries, France warned Mali that using the Wagner Group would isolate the country globally.

“At the United Nations, I met my Malian colleague. He told me that the government had no involvement with Wagner. When queried about the reports, Zene responded, “We can’t prejudge something that doesn’t exist.”

Chad’s transitional president, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the late president’s son, delivered a pre-recorded video message to the UN General Assembly on Thursday, calling for more aid for Sahel countries to combat the spread of terrorist groups.

After more than three decades in government and on the verge of earning a sixth term, Deby senior died at the age of 68.