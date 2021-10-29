Cesc Fabregas reveals who his “toughest coach” was, and it isn’t Pep Guardiola.

Cesc Fabregas, a former FC Barcelona midfielder, revealed the toughest coach he had faced on Thursday.

Fabregas has worked under some of the most recognized managers, including Pep Guardiola, Arsene Wenger, Antonio Conte, and Jose Mourinho, while playing for three prominent European clubs – Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea.

Conte, according to Fabregas, is the toughest coach he has ever had. During the manager’s two-year tenure at Chelsea (2016-2018), the two worked together to win the Premier League and the FA Cup.

On Thursday, Fabregas celebrated his 18th year in professional soccer by holding a Twitter Q&A session with his supporters.

“Today marks the 18th anniversary of my professional football debut. I remember walking into the extremely special Highbury for the first time like it was yesterday. I’m not sure how time has flown by so quickly, but I consider myself fortunate to have experienced so much in such a short period of time “Fabregas took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Arsenal, where he began his senior career.

“Thank you, Arsenal, for giving me the biggest opportunity of my life,” Fabregas said. Fabregas made his first-team debut for Arsenal in a League Cup match on Oct. 28, 2003.

Fabregas began his soccer career in 1995 with Mataro, a Catalan team. Two years later, he was signed by Barcelona’s La Masia youth academy. Fabregas, who has supported Barcelona since he was a boy, spent six years with the club before switching. Fabregas came to the United Kingdom to join Arsenal’s development set up after recognizing he might not get enough opportunity at Barcelona.

During the 2003-04 season, the midfielder made his senior debut for Arsenal. In his first season with the Emirates, he won the Premier League, but it would be his only league title with the club.

Fabregas returned to Barcelona after eight seasons with Arsenal, where he played for three seasons and won six titles.

In the summer of 2014, the Spanish midfielder returned to the Premier League with Chelsea. He spent five seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he added two more English Premier League trophies to his collection, as well as a League Cup and FA Cup trophy apiece.

The former Chelsea midfielder currently plays in Ligue 1 for Monaco.

