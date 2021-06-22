Cesar Azpilicueta has urged Spain to emulate the World Cup-winning team.

Cesar Azpilicueta has challenged Spain to emulate their predecessors in the 2010 World Cup finals in order to resurrect their Euro 2020 campaign.

Luis Enrique’s side are in third position in Group E following draws with Sweden and Poland, and they know they have little room for mistake if they are to advance to the knockout stage. They face Slovakia in Seville on Wednesday.

Having watched Spain come back from a 1-0 first-leg loss to Switzerland to win the World Cup in South Africa 11 years ago, Chelsea defender Azpilicueta believes they can still make an impact.

“What is required of us is to overcome these problems like the Spain squad did at the 2010 World Cup,” he said at a press conference.

“I wasn’t there, but we need to follow that lead and seize the opportunities that are presented to us, which means we may finish first or second in the group.

“Every tackle, pass, and chance must be treated as if it’s all or nothing. I believe we will succeed.”

Despite dominating, the Spaniards were forced to a 0-0 draw by the Swedes in their first match at La Cartuja, and they had to settle for a single point five days later thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s equaliser.

Azpilicueta, on the other hand, believes it is pointless to mourn their failures thus far when they still have control over their fate.

“Right now, the issue is one with which the Spain squad has dealt in prior international tournaments,” he remarked.

“OK, this is a younger bunch, but the fact remains that we hold the power. It’s pointless to wish for six points when we don’t have any.”

Slovakia, who started their campaign with a win against Poland, will need a draw to go to the last 16, but skipper Marek Hamsik, who featured in a 2-1 European Championship qualification triumph over Spain in October 2014, knows it would be difficult.

When asked if their results shocked him, he said no. (This is a brief piece.)