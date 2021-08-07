Celtics were discussing a deal with Schroder, but the German guard is still seeking a dream contract.

Dennis Schroder may have gotten close to joining a team for the upcoming season for the first time this summer. The Boston Celtics are apparently talking to the German guard about a prospective deal, but there looks to be a snag that will add to the criticism.

Boston and Schroder are reportedly in talks, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. However, the two sides are reportedly unable to reach an agreement on contractual expectations, which is causing the talks to stall.

According to NBA expert Keith Smith, who cited an unknown source, Boston is only interested in acquiring Schroder on a short-term deal, with one year being the perfect contract length. However, according to the journalist, the German athlete wants more money and a longer contract than the Celtics can provide.

The Celtics are wary to sign Schroder to a long-term contract because they want to keep their salary room for next season. If Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards becomes available after the upcoming NBA season, it looks like Boston will try to sign him.

As a result, Schroder could be more of a fill-in for the upcoming season. If he performs well and fits in, there’s a chance Boston will reconsider its attitude and offer him a new contract – one that’s closer to the ideal deal he’s seeking for.

According to CBS Sports, the Lakers still retain Schroder’s Bird Rights. They have the option of going above the salary cap and recalling the 27-year-old guard.

However, with the addition of new players, led by Russell Westbrook, in the offseason, Schroder’s prospects of returning to the Lakers have gone from slim to none.

The Celtics, who have been the only team mentioned as being interested in Schroder thus far, make sense. Right now, Boston possesses Marcus Smart and Josh Richardson, but both seem to prefer playing the shooting guard position.

If a deal is made, Schroder may be a capable point guard. If not now, it may be his last chance to show Boston and other teams that he is worth the money he is asking for.

The 6-foot-3 guard is looking for a long-term contract worth at least $25 million per year. The Lakers gave him a four-year, $84 million contract extension, but Schroder believed he could receive more money in free agency, which he never did.