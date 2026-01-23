Celtic’s Transfer Struggles Threaten Title Hopes, Warns Paul Hartley

Former Celtic midfielder Paul Hartley has expressed concerns over the club’s slow transfer activity, warning that it could jeopardize their chances of winning the Premiership title. Despite ongoing efforts to strengthen their squad, Celtic have struggled to secure key signings, particularly in the striker department, as the transfer window draws to a close.

While title rivals Hearts and Rangers have moved quickly to add reinforcements, Celtic’s approach has been much slower, with Hartley highlighting the ongoing frustration surrounding the club’s recruitment strategy. The former Parkhead player stated, “It’s astounding with the size of the club and what they’ve done over the years that they are still searching for players.”

Despite being linked with several attacking players, Hartley believes that Celtic’s failure to secure a striker—let alone two—could leave them in a difficult position. “They need more than one striker, and that’s probably been the case for over a year now,” he added. The striker search, according to Hartley, is complicated by the tight deadline and the limited availability of top-quality forwards.

Transfer Concerns as Window Closes

Celtic’s need for a new forward is urgent as they approach an important match against Hearts on Sunday. However, with just days remaining in the transfer window, Hartley questioned how effective it would be to integrate a new signing into such a high-stakes game. “It’s hard to get a top-end striker in within 12 days. Good strikers are not available; it’s people who are not playing or out of favor,” Hartley noted. “Celtic are stuck. It wouldn’t surprise me if they brought one striker in, someone on loan, at the last minute.”

As Celtic’s squad continues to show signs of weakness, Hartley pointed out the growing frustration among supporters. “The atmosphere at Celtic is not quite the same, not what it used to be,” he said, noting the visible frustration with the team’s lackluster form and slow transfer dealings.

While Celtic’s struggles are well-documented, Hartley also emphasized that they still have experienced leadership in manager Martin O’Neill. However, he warned that without significant improvements in the squad, the club could face challenges in retaining their grip on the title. “I think Hearts are in the driving seat,” Hartley concluded, noting that the Edinburgh side has been impressive this season, especially with their strong home form.

In addition to their pursuit of attacking reinforcements, Hartley suggested that Celtic should look closer to home for potential signings. He singled out Hibernian’s Kieron Bowie and Dundee’s Luke Graham, both of whom have impressed in the Scottish leagues. “Bowie is definitely a player who has impressed me over a period of time,” Hartley said. “He should be a player that Celtic are looking at.”

With the transfer window closing soon, Celtic’s ability to secure the necessary players will be crucial to their title ambitions. As the clock ticks down, the club will need to act quickly if they are to avoid falling behind in the Premiership race.