Celtic scraped through to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 win over Auchinleck Talbot at Rugby Park, but their performance raised more questions than answers. Sebastian Tounekti’s late strike and Johnny Kenny’s first-half opener were enough to seal the win, but the Hoops were far from convincing against their Junior opponents, who produced a spirited performance.

Celtic’s Lackluster Performance

The match began with a lack of intensity from Celtic, who appeared sluggish in the opening stages. Auchinleck Talbot, with their disciplined defensive setup, made life difficult for the Scottish giants. Despite dominating possession, Celtic struggled to break down Talbot’s defensive lines, with standout moments coming from fringe players desperate to make an impression.

Michel-Ange Balikwisha, handed a rare start, wasted a golden opportunity to open the scoring when he blazed over the bar from 10 yards out. His performance, which was largely underwhelming, epitomized Celtic’s struggles. However, the breakthrough came in the 39th minute when Kenny managed to poke home a low cross from Luke McCowan at the near post.

Despite a few more chances, Celtic’s lack of creativity in the final third was evident, and it wasn’t until Tounekti’s brilliant curling strike in the 86th minute that the match was effectively settled. The goal was a much-needed moment of quality in an otherwise disappointing display, ensuring Celtic’s place in the next round.

However, the performance left a sour taste for Celtic fans, with frustration mounting over the lack of signings in the transfer window. Manager Martin O’Neill, who made 10 changes from the midweek victory against Falkirk, watched from the touchline with a stone-faced expression as the Hoops’ lack of urgency was laid bare. Despite the result, the atmosphere around the club remains tense as calls for new arrivals grow louder.

Auchinleck Talbot’s Heroic Effort

Auchinleck Talbot, on the other hand, will be proud of their performance. The Junior side showed resilience and discipline throughout the match, causing Celtic a number of problems. Their front three of Luke Main, Kyle McAvoy, and Connor Boyd put in tireless shifts, with the team remaining compact and disciplined throughout.

Though they couldn’t find the breakthrough, Talbot’s valiant effort was a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the Scottish Cup, where smaller clubs can shine against the giants. Celtic may have been fortunate to avoid a shock result, but they will be relieved to have secured passage to the next round.

While Celtic have now advanced, the pressure on O’Neill and the board to deliver new signings before the transfer window closes is mounting. With crucial league matches against Bologna and Hearts on the horizon, the Hoops will need to raise their level of performance significantly if they are to avoid further fan unrest.