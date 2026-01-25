Celtics Prevail in Double Overtime Thriller Against Nets

In a dramatic showdown at Barclays Center on January 23, 2026, the Boston Celtics secured a thrilling 130-126 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in double overtime, overcoming critical late-game mistakes by the home team. The contest was a test of grit and determination for both squads, with the Celtics ultimately emerging victorious after a roller-coaster finish.

Late-Game Blunders Cost Nets in Close Battle

The game unfolded in front of a packed crowd of 17,727 fans, who witnessed a hard-fought contest that saw both teams battle until the final buzzer. Brooklyn held a five-point advantage with just seconds remaining in the first overtime, but a combination of missed opportunities and defensive lapses allowed Boston to force a second overtime. Payton Pritchard, who finished with a game-high 32 points, nailed a clutch three-pointer with just 4.5 seconds left, bringing the Celtics even after the Nets failed to foul in a timely manner.

As if that wasn’t enough, a defensive breakdown in the final moments left Hugo Gonzalez wide open in the corner to sink a three-pointer with just four-tenths of a second left on the clock, sending the game into overtime. A stunned Nic Claxton, who scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, voiced his disbelief after the game. “He was just wide open. I don’t know how it got so open,” he said. The error stemmed from miscommunication between teammates Michael Porter Jr. and Noah Clowney, a breakdown Porter acknowledged after the game, admitting that his team wasn’t “on the same page.”

The Nets, now 12-31, were seeking redemption after suffering a humbling 120-66 loss to the New York Knicks just days prior. Despite leading by as many as 11 points during regulation and keeping pace with the Celtics for much of the contest, their inability to close out the game proved costly. The team’s struggles from beyond the arc—shooting just 30% from three-point range—left them vulnerable as Boston’s long-range shooting (43%) proved to be a decisive factor.

Brooklyn’s offensive efforts were led by Michael Porter Jr., who tallied 30 points and eight rebounds, and rookie Nolan Traore, who added 21 points. Ziaire Williams also contributed with 14 points and eight rebounds. However, these performances were not enough to secure the win, as the team’s late-game execution faltered in the critical moments of the game.

The Celtics, meanwhile, capitalized on the Nets’ mistakes and made clutch shots when it mattered most. In addition to Pritchard’s scoring heroics, Jaylen Brown provided an all-around performance with 27 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds. The Celtics displayed excellent ball movement, registering 35 assists compared to Brooklyn’s 22, and capitalized on 18 forced turnovers. Despite losing the rebounding battle 58-41, Boston’s timely three-point shooting and offensive execution in overtime proved to be the difference.

Gonzalez’s clutch three-pointer in overtime was a key moment that sparked celebration on the Celtics’ bench, with teammates Baylor Scheierman, Pritchard, and Amari Williams leading the charge. Their collective effort highlighted Boston’s depth and composure under pressure, ensuring that their push for playoff positioning remained intact.

The Nets now sit at the bottom of the lottery standings, 1.5 games behind Sacramento and two ahead of Utah, as they continue to develop their young players for the future. Coach Jordi Fernández’s postgame comments reflected the growing pains of a team still finding its way: “We made a couple mistakes, and those mistakes in this league against a very good team makes you pay.”

As the season progresses, Brooklyn’s struggles highlight the importance of communication and composure, while Boston’s victory serves as a reminder of their ability to close out tight games. With both teams eyeing different goals—Boston’s playoff aspirations and Brooklyn’s focus on player development—the aftershocks of this intense double-overtime thriller are sure to shape the remainder of their seasons.