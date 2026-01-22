Celtics Overpower Pacers in High-Scoring TD Garden Showdown

In a fast-paced, high-scoring affair, the Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers 122-106 at TD Garden on January 21, 2026. Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics with an explosive performance, driving them to victory despite a spirited effort from the Pacers, who struggled without the presence of injured guard Benedict Mathurin.

Pacers’ Struggles Without Mathurin

Indiana entered the game without Mathurin, sidelined due to a thumb injury, a blow to their already thin backcourt. The absence of the young guard was felt early as the Pacers struggled to generate consistent offense. Pascal Siakam, Indiana’s primary offensive weapon, did his best to keep the team in the game, finishing with 22 points. However, the Pacers, sitting at a dismal 10-34 record, could not withstand Boston’s depth and offensive firepower.

On the other side, the Celtics were fresh off a close loss to Detroit and came into the game eager to bounce back. Their well-rounded attack saw six players reach double figures in scoring. Brown, expected to average nearly 30 points, delivered on those projections, finishing as Boston’s leading scorer. He was joined by Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Anfernee Simons, all contributing to a balanced offensive output that saw Boston surpass its season average of 116.7 points per game.

The Celtics quickly established control in the first quarter. Brown, undeterred by early double-teams from Aaron Nesmith and Jay Huff, attacked the basket with aggression. Meanwhile, Indiana’s offense was hampered by Boston’s defensive rotations and the absence of Mathurin’s scoring threat. The Celtics’ defense was typically stingy, holding the Pacers to just 44.3% shooting from the field, well below their usual output.

Despite Boston’s dominance, Indiana did show resilience in stretches. Andrew Nembhard orchestrated the offense, contributing 17 points and 7 assists, while Siakam managed to muscle his way through Boston’s defense for a few tough baskets. However, the Pacers’ inability to consistently generate scoring outside of their stars proved to be their undoing.

Boston’s offensive depth was a key factor in the game. White, who has been averaging 17.7 points per game, provided steady playmaking, while the Celtics’ second unit kept the momentum going. Neemias Queta and Sam Hauser were instrumental in the paint, while Jaylen Brown’s ability to both score and facilitate kept the Pacers’ defense on its heels. The Celtics’ scoring distribution made it difficult for the Pacers to stop any one player, with the team’s offensive efficiency leading to the win.

The Celtics’ defense was also a factor. They held the Pacers to under 110 points, well below their season average of 110.1 points per game, showcasing their ability to slow down their opponents despite the fast pace. Neemias Queta’s presence in the paint was particularly effective, as he grabbed multiple rebounds and disrupted shots around the rim.

For the Pacers, it was another tough loss on the road, where they are just 2-18 this season. With their record firmly in the basement of the Eastern Conference, the Pacers’ struggles seem unlikely to end soon. Boston, meanwhile, improved to 27-16, continuing their push toward the top of the Atlantic Division, with their recent form suggesting they are poised to make a deep playoff run.

The Celtics’ balanced play and strong second-half push ensured they would cover the 10.5-point spread, a bet that analysts had heavily favored heading into the game. With several key players stepping up, including Brown and White, Boston’s offense clicked on all cylinders. The Pacers, despite some flashes of individual brilliance, simply did not have the depth to keep up with the Celtics’ all-around attack.