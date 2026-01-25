Celtics Look to Extend Streak Against Bulls in Eastern Showdown

In a pivotal Eastern Conference matchup, the Chicago Bulls hosted the Boston Celtics at the United Center on January 24, 2026, hoping to snap a long-standing losing streak against their rivals. Both teams were fighting for crucial playoff positioning, with key players returning to the court and adding to the stakes of the game. The Celtics, with a 28-16 record, came into the game as slight favorites, boasting strong defensive numbers and a high-powered offense. Meanwhile, the Bulls, sitting at an even 22-22, were riding a three-game win streak and had a chance to prove themselves against Boston, who had dominated the series in recent years.

Bulls Aim to Break Celtics’ Hex

Chicago’s recent record against Boston has been abysmal, with just one win in the last eight matchups, including a 115-101 loss earlier this month. However, the previous loss was marked by the absence of key players Josh Giddey and Coby White, both of whom were sidelined by injury. With the backcourt duo back in action, the Bulls were eager to reverse their fortunes. Giddey, averaging 19.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game, alongside White’s 18.7 points per contest, gave Chicago a much-needed boost.

Despite the return of Giddey and White, the Bulls were still facing injury challenges. Reserve point guard Tre Jones was ruled out for at least two weeks with a hamstring strain, and key players Zach Collins and Noa Essengue remained sidelined. The Celtics, on the other hand, were almost at full strength. While reserve forward Josh Minott and All-Star Jayson Tatum were out, Jaylen Brown, Boston’s four-time All-Star, was listed as probable with left hamstring tightness, but was expected to play.

The Celtics entered as favorites, with a -3.5 point spread and moneyline odds of -155. The over/under for total points was set at 233.5. Boston’s defense had been solid all season, ranking third in the league in points allowed per game at 110.2. On offense, they averaged 117.1 points per game. Jaylen Brown led the charge with 29.7 points per game, along with 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Meanwhile, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White provided additional scoring depth, and big man Neemias Queta continued to impress with his efficient shooting.

Chicago’s approach was focused on pushing the tempo and dominating the glass. They ranked fourth in the league in pace and eighth in rebounds per game at 45.3. However, their defense remained a weak spot, as they ranked 26th in the league, allowing 119.9 points per game. Veteran center Nikola Vucevic continued to be a key figure for the Bulls, averaging 16.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Vucevic had been particularly dominant on the boards against the Celtics, pulling down over 8.5 rebounds in each of his last five matchups with them, including a remarkable 15-rebound performance earlier this month.

Hauser’s Hot Streak Highlights Celtics’ Offense

One of the more intriguing subplots of the game was the emergence of Sam Hauser, Boston’s sharpshooter. Hauser had been on fire, scoring 16 or more points in five consecutive games, including a 30-point outburst on January 17 when he attempted 21 three-pointers. His shooting efficiency had been impressive, hitting 40.6% of his three-point attempts, and he was expected to play a key role in the Celtics’ offensive attack. With Chicago’s defense allowing nearly 120 points per game, Hauser had the perfect opportunity to continue his hot streak.

Coaching decisions also played a significant role in the game. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla had settled on Hauser as his starting wing alongside Brown, a move that provided Boston with added floor spacing and consistent scoring. The Bulls, meanwhile, had to make adjustments due to their depleted backcourt, leaning heavily on Giddey and White while hoping their bench could hold up against Boston’s depth.

Statistically, both teams were primed for a high-scoring affair. The Bulls ranked seventh in the league in scoring at 118 points per game, while Boston’s defense was one of the best in the league. Chicago had gone over the 233.5-point total in 27 of their 44 games, and the Celtics had hit the over in 19 of their 44 games. The combined offensive firepower suggested a shootout could be on the horizon, with both teams averaging more points than the set total.

As the game tipped off, the atmosphere at the United Center was electric, with both teams eager to make a statement. Chicago’s home crowd rallied behind their team, hoping for a breakthrough victory that could shift the momentum of their season. Meanwhile, the Celtics were looking to continue their dominance over the Bulls and maintain their position at the top of the Eastern Conference. With both teams nearly at full strength and the stakes high, this clash promised to be one of the most exciting matchups of the season.