Celtics’ German guard could be in jeopardy if he is traded, according to NBA rumors.

Given how poorly the Boston Celtics are performing at this point in the 2021-22 NBA season, they must make some decisions.

Starting December 15, players signed over the offseason are eligible to be traded, and the 28-year-old guard is one of many on that list, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

With a 14-14 record in the Eastern Conference as of this writing, there are rumors that the Celtics will make changes to their squad.

However, because he has been performing well behind resident talents Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics may decide to keep the 6-foot-1 guard for the time being.

In 26 games this season, Schroder has averaged 17.5 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.6 rebounds.

These are significant improvements over his previous season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

As a result, if the Celtics wish to make roster changes, they must carefully choose who they trade away.

If this is the case, it might be bad news for the German guard who is seeking to improve his reputation in order to get a big agreement.

He had hoped to receive this throughout the offseason, but his prior time with the Lakers didn’t quite justify it.

He appears to be on track to accomplishing that goal and potentially obtaining that dream contract next summer.

However, if he is traded to another team, he will have to make yet another set of adjustments, which could jeopardize his strong start to the NBA season.

But, in the case of the Celtics, more attention may be paid to another guy. Brown has been cited several times in trade talks.

The Celtics recently defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 117-103. On Friday, December 17, they will host the Golden State Warriors in their next assignment.