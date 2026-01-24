Celtics Edge Nets in Thrilling Double Overtime Clash

Boston Celtics survived a dramatic double-overtime battle to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 130-126 at Barclays Center on Friday night. Despite missing key players, including Derrick White and Josh Minott, the Celtics secured their second-place standing in the Eastern Conference with the hard-fought victory, their tenth consecutive win on the road in Brooklyn.

Late Heroics and Rising Stars

With several key figures out, including White, who leads the team in minutes, and Minott, sidelined with an ankle injury, the Celtics leaned on their depth and clutch plays to get through an exhausting game. Rookie Hugo Gonzalez stepped up, hitting a game-tying three-pointer as time expired in the first overtime, while Payton Pritchard led all scorers with 32 points, and Jaylen Brown delivered a triple-double (27 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists). Gonzalez’s resilience after a rocky start was a key highlight, as he contributed 10 points and seven rebounds, including the game-tying shot. Pritchard’s timely three-pointer in the first overtime and his decisive plays in the second overtime propelled the Celtics to victory.

The Nets, who were hoping to recover from a recent blowout loss to the Knicks, showed grit throughout the game. Michael Porter Jr. led the team with 30 points, and rookie Nolan Traore continued his impressive performance with a career-high 21 points. Despite a solid performance from the Nets, including a clutch three from Noah Clowney and key free throws from Traore and Ziaire Williams, they could not close out the game, as Boston’s late heroics sealed the win.

The game was marked by intense back-and-forth action from the very start. The first quarter saw both teams exchange blows, with the Celtics’ crisp ball movement countering Brooklyn’s early surge led by rookies Egor Dëmin and Drake Powell. The Celtics and Nets were tied at the end of the first quarter, setting the stage for a heated contest.

The Nets, led by Porter Jr. and a hot streak from Traore in the second quarter, took a 55-49 lead into halftime. However, the Celtics mounted a comeback in the third, briefly taking the lead before Brooklyn regained it in the final moments of regulation. In the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, Claxton’s put-back tied the game, sending it into overtime.

Overtime saw more drama. Traore missed a free throw that could have sealed the game for Brooklyn, leaving the door open for Pritchard’s clutch three-pointer. Despite the Nets’ late push, including a late three-pointer from Clowney, the Celtics proved too strong. Gonzalez’s last-second heroics kept Boston alive, and in the second overtime, Boston asserted control. Pritchard’s scoring and Brown’s all-around performance proved to be the difference as Boston outlasted Brooklyn.

With the win, the Celtics improved to 28-16, while the Nets remain at 12-31. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla praised his team’s resilience, despite the exhausting back-to-back situation, while Brooklyn’s coach Jordi Fernández expressed pride in his team’s competitive spirit, even in defeat. “We got better today, and that’s what’s most important,” Fernández said.

The Celtics will face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, while the Nets will prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Despite the loss, Brooklyn’s performance was a step forward, signaling a strong response to their recent struggles.