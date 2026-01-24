Celtic’s Disastrous Cup Loss Sends Wilfried Nancy into Crisis Mode

Wilfried Nancy’s turbulent start as Celtic manager hit a new low on Sunday after his side suffered a stunning 3-1 loss to St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup final. The result leaves the Frenchman grappling with a crisis just weeks into his tenure at the club, following a series of disappointing results that have left the supporters and board questioning his future.

A Nightmare Week for Celtic’s New Manager

It was supposed to be a game that would bring some stability to Nancy’s reign, but instead, it became another chapter in a nightmarish opening for the 47-year-old. Having already lost his first two matches in charge—a 2-1 defeat to Hearts in the league and a 3-0 setback against Roma in the Europa League—this cup loss to St Mirren has only deepened the sense of crisis surrounding the club.

From the outset, things looked bleak. Celtic fell behind just 90 seconds into the match when St Mirren’s captain, Marcus Fraser, slotted home a header after shrugging off midfielder Reo Hatate. The early goal set the tone for a dominant performance from the underdogs, who came close to doubling their lead before Celtic even managed to regroup. Striker Dan Nlundulu missed a golden opportunity to extend the lead, and the Bhoys seemed fortunate to avoid a further setback.

However, Celtic did manage to equalize midway through the first half, with Hatate volleying home a cross from Kieran Tierney to level the score. But despite this brief moment of hope, Celtic’s defensive fragility continued to show, and St Mirren capitalized after the break.

Johan Ayunga’s header put the Paisley side back in front just after the hour mark, and when he added a second goal later on, it was clear that Nancy’s side was no match for their determined opponents. St Mirren, 12 years without silverware, deservedly took the trophy, having outplayed Celtic across all areas of the pitch.

Questions Over Nancy’s Tactics and Leadership

For Nancy, the defeat raises serious questions about his tactical approach. His decision to start Anthony Ralston in a defensive role, which led to a series of positional changes, left the team disorganized and vulnerable. Celtic looked unsure of their roles throughout the match, with defensive lapses allowing St Mirren to exploit their weaknesses time and again. The final whistle saw Nancy looking utterly dejected on the sidelines, a far cry from the optimism that accompanied his arrival at the club.

Manager Stephen Robinson of St Mirren, who spent hours analyzing Nancy’s system before the match, executed a perfect strategy to neutralize Celtic’s attacking threat. His players followed the game plan to perfection, pressuring Celtic relentlessly and showing no fear despite the financial disparity between the two teams.

With his team’s season now in disarray, Nancy faces mounting pressure. While it is still too early to consider his removal, especially given the transfer window’s imminent opening, the next few days will be crucial for both the manager and the club. The Celtic faithful, who had once been patient, are now growing increasingly vocal in their criticism, and Nancy will need to show swift improvement if he is to survive the storm.