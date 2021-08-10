Celtics’ Best Offer To German Free-Agent Guard Revealed, According To NBA Rumors

Dennis Schroder must make a decision, and he must make it quickly.

The Boston Celtics look to be the only team interested in signing the German guard thus far.

The Celtics have reportedly offered a one-year deal, according to sources, according to Brian Robb of Masslive.com.

A hypothetical two-year deal is also on the table, according to the article. A player’s option for the second year would be. The whole mid-level exception, which would pay the 27-year-old $9.5 million, is the best offer the Celtics can make to Schroder.

If this happens, Celtics president Brad Stevens will need to make changes to the team’s finances to ensure that they stay under the hard cap.

The mid-level choice of $5.89 million is the only other alternative accessible to the Cs.

Regardless of the agreement is offered to Schroder, it will fall far short of his proposed annual salary of $25 million.

Last season, he came the closest with the Lakers’ $84 million deal extension.

Most people are aware that Schroder declined the offer, believing that he would be paid more this summer.

Nothing has come close so far, and the prospects of him being paid significantly less than his last contract are dwindling by the day.

Schroder made $15.5 million with the Lakers last season, the final year of a four-year, $70 million deal he signed while still with the Atlanta Hawks.

So, unless Schroder is willing to turn down the Celtics’ interest and offer, his chances of landing a big contract are dwindling by the day.

Schroder may be a fantastic fit for the Celtics, who are in need of a point guard following the departure of Kemba Walker.

In 61 games with the Lakers last season, the German guard averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.