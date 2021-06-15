Celtic were unable to cash in on wantaway talents because to the Covid problem, according to Neil Lennon.

The first signs that something was wrong with Celtic’s attempt for an unprecedented 10th consecutive title came in August, when then-manager Neil Lennon made headlines by suggesting that a number of his star players wanted to quit after the club’s shock Champions League defeat to Ferencvaros.

However, he has now disclosed that during that time, the club only received one low-ball offer, which was never high enough to persuade chief executive Peter Lawwell or majority shareholder Dermot Desmond to sell the anonymous player.

Instead, the Northern Irishman claims that Covid-19’s financial problem pushed the club to elect to keep crucial players like Kristoffer Ajer and Odsonne Edouard, despite the fact that they now risk losing them for nothing next summer.

It proved to be a terrible decision, with Lennon claiming that the presence of wantaway players in the squad caused “disaffection and stress” in his camp when he quit in February as Celtic’s dominance faded.

“With all this talk about winning 10-in-a-row and working through the pandemic – which was extremely difficult for the players, particularly those who had come from outside of Scotland – it just didn’t happen for us this year,” Lennon said on BBC Radio Scotland.

“We’d gone from widespread lockdown to a lot of shift in the lads’ thinking when they returned after the three-month hiatus.

“I understood why some of them wanted to move on since we were on the approach of winning our fourth treble.

“Some of them had reached the summit and were beginning to consider pursuing a different career path, which is understandable.

“However, it occasionally causes dissatisfaction and stress in the group. There was some of it, there’s no doubt about it.

"It's something these players are eager to do.