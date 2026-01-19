Celtic’s January transfer window has been marked by uncertainty, with departures, stalled striker pursuits, and fan frustration dominating the agenda. As the window reaches its midpoint, manager Martin O’Neill is under pressure to strengthen his squad, especially in attack, but the moves have failed to meet the fans’ growing expectations.

Robertson Set for Livingston Move

Mitchell Robertson, captain of Celtic’s B Team, is set to join Livingston FC at the end of the current season after agreeing to terms with the Premiership side. Robertson, currently on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle in League One, has impressed with his performances, and his move to Livingston will be a key step in his development. The 20-year-old center-back’s deal includes performance-related clauses, signaling both clubs’ investment in his future. Livingston, embroiled in a relegation battle, sees the promising defender as an important reinforcement for the second half of the season.

While Robertson’s move may offer some hope for Livingston, who trail Kilmarnock by eight points in the relegation zone, the club will rely on his remaining months at Inverness to sharpen his skills for the demands of top-flight football.

Striker Pursuits Fall Short

While Celtic has secured the signing of Julian Araujo from Bournemouth, the club’s hunt for a new striker has proven to be more complicated. Manager Martin O’Neill, back for a second stint at Parkhead, had hoped to bring in West Ham’s Callum Wilson to bolster his attack. However, despite initial reports suggesting that Celtic had made an inquiry, the latest updates indicate that Wilson’s future lies elsewhere. Saudi Arabian clubs, including Al-Shabab, are reportedly prepared to offer the 33-year-old a deal, with further interest from the UAE. As talks of a contract termination swirl, Wilson’s move to the Middle East appears increasingly likely, leaving Celtic’s striker search in limbo.

With injuries to Kelechi Iheanacho and Callum Osmand thinning out the attacking options, O’Neill has been forced to rely on Johnny Kenny, the only fit center-forward, with Daizen Maeda stepping in as a makeshift striker. The lack of a specialist in attack has been a recurring issue for Celtic, leaving O’Neill and the fans to wonder whether reinforcements will arrive before the window closes.

Discontent Among Fans

The mood among Celtic supporters has soured as the transfer window continues, with the club’s decision-makers facing growing criticism. After Araujo’s move was finalized ahead of the Glasgow Derby, fans had hoped for more activity, particularly in strengthening the attack. But with the club’s transfer business stalling, frustration has built over the perceived hesitancy of the board. In a season that has been anything but smooth, the lack of decisive action in the market risks derailing Celtic’s ambitions.

The managerial instability at Celtic has compounded the club’s challenges. After a brief and unsuccessful tenure by Wilfried Nancy, who lasted just eight matches, O’Neill has returned to stabilize the team. Yet, the lack of backing in the transfer market has left O’Neill with limited resources to turn things around. With rivals making key signings, Celtic’s inability to add depth in crucial areas has only highlighted the club’s vulnerability.

Youth Departures Raise Concerns

Amid the senior team’s struggles, Celtic’s young players are also facing uncertain futures. On January 18, 2026, 21-year-old midfielder Ben Summers permanently left the club, joining Ayr United on loan with a two-year deal set to follow. Once hailed as a promising prospect, Summers has struggled to break into the first team, making just two senior appearances for Celtic under former manager Ange Postecoglou. His departure underscores the challenges young players face at Celtic, where the focus on short-term success often hampers their development opportunities.

As the window draws to a close, Celtic fans are left awaiting further moves, hoping for a much-needed lift to the squad. While Robertson’s transfer to Livingston is now confirmed, and some clarity has emerged around Wilson’s future, the lack of a new striker could prove costly for O’Neill’s side. The next few days will be critical in determining whether Celtic can salvage their season or be left to reflect on what might have been.