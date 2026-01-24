Celtic Transfer Target Struggles in Frankfurt Return as Leeds Clarifies Stance on Striker’s Exit

Swiss international Aurele Amenda’s hopes of impressing on his return to the Eintracht Frankfurt starting lineup were dashed during a challenging performance, raising questions about his potential move to Celtic. The 24-year-old had been heavily linked with the Hoops in recent weeks, but his latest outing in the Bundesliga did little to solidify his reputation as a transfer target.

Amenda, who was reinstated to Frankfurt’s first XI after a period on the bench, faced a difficult night on the pitch as his side suffered a 3-1 loss. His individual performance came under scrutiny, with many observers noting that his contribution lacked the spark needed to sway Celtic’s interest. The Swiss forward, who has struggled for consistency this season, was unable to deliver the impact expected of a player linked with a high-profile move to Glasgow.

Leeds’ Position on Striker’s Exit Remains Firm

Meanwhile, another key player’s future is being closely watched by Celtic and other clubs. Leeds United’s stance on the departure of their striker remains firm, despite ongoing speculation. The Yorkshire club has made it clear that they are not willing to let their forward leave without a substantial offer, with Celtic reportedly one of the clubs keen to secure a deal. However, Leeds are holding out for a transfer fee that reflects the player’s potential value to the team, and negotiations are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

The developments regarding both Amenda and Leeds’ striker could shape Celtic’s upcoming transfer strategy, as the Scottish club seeks to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the second half of the season. With the January transfer window closing soon, the Hoops’ pursuit of these targets remains a key focus for fans and pundits alike.