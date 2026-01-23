Celtic Target Tawanda Maswanhise Given Clear Transfer Warning by Motherwell

Motherwell have issued a strong ‘hands-off’ warning to Celtic over their prized winger, Tawanda Maswanhise, amid rising transfer speculation. The 23-year-old, who has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 15 goals, has reportedly caught the eye of the Scottish champions. However, Motherwell’s manager, Jens Berthel Askou, made it clear that the club has no intention of selling the Zimbabwean talent anytime soon.

Following the summer departure of Lennon Miller, Askou stated that the club was under no financial pressure to part with Maswanhise, insisting that the winger would remain at Fir Park for the rest of the current season. Askou praised Maswanhise’s development since arriving at the club, describing him as a “gem” and expressing optimism about his future growth at Motherwell.

Maswanhise’s Development and Future Plans

“Tawanda has been an integral part of our plans,” said Askou. “When we brought him in, there was a vision to nurture him into something special, and we are seeing that now. He’s becoming something truly remarkable, and there’s still room for improvement. He’s happy here, and we’re happy with what he’s contributing.”

Despite his strong form, Askou noted that the time may come for Maswanhise to move on, but only when the conditions are right. “If he continues performing at this level, we’re aware that interest will follow, but it’s too early for us to disrupt our plans. Right now, we’re focused on his development here at Motherwell,” he added.

Maswanhise’s growing reputation has sparked significant interest from Celtic, but Askou emphasized that it was not the right moment for such a move, and he expressed confidence in the club’s ability to manage player departures while keeping the squad competitive.

Motherwell have also made strategic moves in the transfer market, including the acquisition of Norwegian striker Eythor Bjorgolfsson on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Askou highlighted the importance of having the right physical attributes in modern football, especially in attacking roles, where Bjorgolfsson is expected to make a significant impact.

With the return of Stephen Welsh to Celtic, Motherwell now find themselves in need of a defender, but Askou remains tight-lipped about potential signings, stating that the club has clear ideas but is keeping them under wraps for now.