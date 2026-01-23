Celtic Set to Appoint New Manager After Wilfried Nancy’s Departure

Wilfried Nancy’s brief tenure at Celtic has come to an abrupt end after just 33 days, with the club now looking for a new manager to guide them through the remainder of the season. His departure follows a series of disappointing results, including six defeats in eight games, leaving Celtic’s hopes for silverware and a strong finish in the league hanging in the balance.

In early December, Nancy took over from Martin O’Neill on an interim basis, with the team sitting level on points with league leaders Hearts and having reached the Premier Sports Cup final. However, under his leadership, Celtic failed to build on that momentum, losing crucial matches, including the Cup final to St Mirren. A loss to rivals Rangers this past weekend further sealed Nancy’s fate, pushing the team into second place, level on points with Rangers.

The timing of the change has sparked immediate speculation about who will replace Nancy. With the Premiership title still in play, as well as the Scottish Cup and a chance at Europa League progression, the Celtic board must act swiftly to bring in a new face. Among the early names in the frame, Martin O’Neill’s potential return is a topic of discussion, despite the club’s apparent desire to move towards a younger managerial approach. O’Neill, who briefly returned to the helm last December, led the team to impressive results but was not retained permanently. He has expressed willingness to stay had the opportunity been presented again, although Celtic’s leadership is seemingly focused on long-term options.

Leading Contenders and Potential Surprises

Another potential candidate is former Wales boss Craig Bellamy, who has long been considered a strong option for Celtic, although he has indicated that he is not in a rush to leave his current post. Bellamy’s leadership of the Welsh national team in their World Cup bid could delay his move, but with Celtic reportedly willing to wait for the summer, he remains a possibility.

Brian Barry-Murphy, manager of Cardiff City, has been an under-the-radar candidate in the past and continues to impress with his leadership in League One, with the Bluebirds currently atop the division. While Barry-Murphy had cooled speculation previously, he is once again in the running, especially considering his success with Cardiff.

Former Celtic striker Maccabi Tel Aviv coach, and current Ferencvaros manager, has also been linked to the role, with his success in the European scene, including a notable victory over Rangers in the Europa League, catching the club’s attention. His achievements in Hungary, including multiple league titles, may make him an appealing choice for the Parkhead hierarchy.

Other names floating around include former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, now managing Tottenham Hotspur, and Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna, who has impressed in the Championship after guiding the Tractor Boys back into promotion contention following their relegation from the Premier League.

The focus is now firmly on securing a suitable replacement for Nancy, with the board needing to move quickly in order to ensure stability as the team eyes the remainder of the season’s competitions.