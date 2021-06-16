Celtic put Midtjylland to the test in the Champions League.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will begin his tenure with a Champions League match against Danish side Midtjylland.

Following the breakdown of their pursuit of Eddie Howe, the club was obliged to readjust its sights, and the Greek-born Australian was finally named Neil Lennon’s replacement last week.

Postecoglou, on the other hand, will have no time to waste as he prepares for his first significant test in only five weeks.

On July 20 or 21, Postecoglou’s first competitive game as manager will be against Midtjylland at Parkhead.

The MCH Arena will host the return leg of the second qualifying round showdown a week later, and Postecoglou knows he will be under immediate pressure to get a success.

The appointment of the former Yokohama F. Marinos head coach has done little to quell the Celtic fans’ rage following last season’s disaster and their unsuccessful attempt to sign Howe.

And Postecoglou cannot afford to begin his term at the club with the same mistakes that have seen the team miss out on the group stages of Europe’s top competition every year since 2018.

Midtjylland has recently faced Scottish opposition, having faced Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in Europa League qualifying in August of this year.

The Ibrox side romped to a 4-2 victory in Denmark before winning the second leg 3-1 in Glasgow to complete a comfortable aggregate victory.

Former Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko is currently on the Wolves’ books, but the 29-year-old might be back in green and white by the time the first leg arrives, according to rumors on Wednesday morning that Postecoglou is set to make the centre-back his first acquisition.

Linfield, the Northern Irish champions, might meet Celtic’s conquerors from last season, Ferencvaros, in the second qualifying round if they defeat Lithuanians Zalgiris Vilnius.

The Hungarians, on the other hand, must still defeat the winner of the preliminary tournament.

Connah’s Quay Nomads, the Welsh champions, will play Alashkert of Armenia in their first qualifier, and they have finally learnt who they will face. (This is a brief piece.)