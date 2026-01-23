Celtic in Battle for Asprilla, Rak-Sakyi Amid Maswanhise Push

Celtic are facing stiff competition in their pursuit of Girona winger Yaser Asprilla, with several clubs, including those from La Liga and the English Championship, vying for the 22-year-old’s signature before the transfer window closes. Asprilla, who joined Girona from Watford in the summer of 2024 for £15 million, has struggled to find his best form in Spain and is eager to secure a loan move for more regular game time as he aims to make the Colombia squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Asprilla primarily plays as a right-winger, a position where Celtic are particularly keen to strengthen. The Scottish champions are hoping to secure his services for the remainder of the season, but face a tough challenge from clubs who have also been tracking the player’s situation closely.

Interest in Rak-Sakyi Grows as Maswanhise Linked

In addition to Asprilla, Celtic have long held an interest in Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. The 23-year-old is valued at £8 million and is set to leave Selhurst Park on loan, with the possibility of a permanent transfer. Rak-Sakyi impressed during a loan spell at Çaykur Rizespor in the first half of the season, and Palace are reportedly ready to activate an obligation to buy clause in any loan agreement. Celtic have been monitoring Rak-Sakyi’s progress for multiple transfer windows and remain keen on adding him to their squad.

Meanwhile, former Celtic star Frank McAvennie has urged the club to act swiftly in signing young talent Tawanda Maswanhise and Kieron Bowie. McAvennie, speaking on his Let Me Be Frank podcast, praised both players for their ability to score goals and contribute to their teams. He believes that while Celtic might only manage to bring one of the two in, either player would be a strong addition to the squad. “They won’t buy both, but they’ll get one,” McAvennie said, highlighting the potential impact of such signings.

The transfer window is now in its final stages, and Celtic’s priority will be securing reinforcements that can boost their squad for the remainder of the season. Fans and pundits alike will be watching closely to see whether the club can land any of their targets before the deadline.