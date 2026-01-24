Celtic Hold Firm in Bologna, Trusty Delivers Key Milestone in Europa League

In a thrilling Europa League encounter, Celtic managed to cling on for a vital point against Bologna, with Auston Trusty playing a pivotal role in the team’s backs-to-the-wall performance. The towering American defender was crucial as Martin O’Neill’s men fought valiantly with only ten players following Reo Hatate’s red card.

Trusty’s Heroics and Hatate’s Red Card

The match saw a courageous showing from Celtic after they were reduced to ten men when Hatate was sent off in the 39th minute. The Japanese international was booked twice in quick succession, first for pulling Lewis Ferguson and then for a rash lunge at Juan Miranda, resulting in his dismissal.

Despite the setback, Trusty, whose defensive prowess was on full display throughout, helped keep Celtic in the game. His most remarkable contribution came just before halftime when he doubled Celtic’s lead, capitalizing on a defensive lapse by Bologna’s goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski. However, the Italians mounted a strong second-half comeback, scoring twice to level the match.

Trusty, speaking after the game, reflected on the team’s resilience, acknowledging the challenge posed by going down to ten men. “It was a good performance. Obviously, going down to 10 men is not ideal, but it shows true characteristics of the team to stay in the game and get a point,” said the USA international. “I thought we could get three points, but to get a point on the road is still good.”

While the performance was a solid one, Celtic will feel they missed an opportunity to secure all three points, especially after their two-goal advantage. Nonetheless, the result keeps them in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

On the offensive end, Trusty’s goal was his second since joining Celtic from Sheffield United in a £6 million move. His header off a Kieran Tierney corner nearly resulted in another goal, hitting the crossbar. Despite the potential for VAR interference, Trusty was elated to score his first-ever European goal.

“It means a lot to me to get my second goal for the club and my first in a European competition,” Trusty said, clearly relishing the milestone. The match in Bologna marked a personal achievement for the defender, who is set to feature in the USA’s World Cup squad later this year.

Looking Ahead

As Celtic now turn their attention to their final group-stage fixture against FC Utrecht, Trusty is hopeful they can advance to the knockout rounds. “European nights are the big draw for Celtic fans and players,” he added. “You want to win the league, but European nights—those are where we’re made from.” Celtic’s fate in the competition now hinges on a winner-takes-all showdown at Parkhead next week.

Next up for Celtic is a crucial league match against Hearts, with the champions hoping to close the gap to the Scottish Premiership leaders. Trusty believes the momentum from the Bologna game can propel them forward, as Celtic aim to stay competitive in both domestic and European competitions.